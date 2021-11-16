Cowart

KBMT-TV-KJAC-TV/BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR, TX Marketing Dir. NADIA COWART has rejoined CUMULUS MEDIA’s BEAUMONT/LAKE CHARLES cluster as Digital Sales Manager. COWART was Promotion Manager for the cluster in 2002-08.

VP/Market Mgr. ELIZABETH BLACKSTOCK said that COWART is “an experienced marketing and sales professional in both of our markets, and we are excited that she is returning to CUMULUS to help lead our digital sales department. She understands what our communities need to grow and has worked with area businesses and non-profit organizations to achieve their objectives through effective digital strategies.”

COWART added, "The way to build a better community is to listen and let every voice be heard. CUMULUS BEAUMONT/LAKE CHARLES has deep roots in our region and delivers on its promise to help advertisers engage with the community 24/7/365 through our popular platform of radio stations, websites, social media, events and more. I am excited to work with our customers and with the entire CUMULUS BEAUMONT/LAKE CHARLES team and look forward to doing great things together!”

The cluster includes Top 40 KQXY (Q94), Hip Hop KTCX (MAGIC 102.5), Country KAYD, and Sports KIKR-A-KBED-A (SPORTS RADIO 1450AM/1510AM) in BEAUMONT and Country KQLK (NASH ICON 97.9), Top 40/Rhythmic KBIU (HOT 103.3), News-Talk KAOK-A (SUPER TALK 1400), Classic Rock KKGB (ROCK 101), Sports KXZZ-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 1580), and Country KYKZ in LAJE CHARLES.

« see more Net News