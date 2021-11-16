Teaming To Buy, Manage Brands

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has entered a strategic initiative with AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP (ABG), the company specializing in acquiring celebrity brands and troubled retail and fashion brands for licensing, to jointly acquire and manage musical artist brands. AUTHENTIC BRANDS licenses celebrity brands including MUHAMMAD ALI, MARILYN MONROE, JULIUS ERVING, SHAQUILLE O'NEAL and ELVIS PRESLEY, and other brands including REEBOK, BROOKS BROTHERS, NINE WEST, FOREVER 21 and SPORTS ILLUSTRATED.

UMG Chairman/CEO Sir LUCIAN GRANGE said, “UMG and ABG have strong track records as powerful stewards of artist and celebrity brands. Through this initiative, we will invest in name and likeness rights to create unique opportunities for artists with the goal of greatly expanding their cultural and commercial impact.”

ABG Chairman/CEO JAMIE SALTER added, “We are honored to partner with the enormously talented team at UMG for this groundbreaking initiative. Together, UMG and ABG will work strategically to preserve the legacies of history’s greatest artists.”

