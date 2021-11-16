Teen Tapes

A new podcast from iHEARTRADIO and DIVERSION PODCASTS examines the teenage years of KOBE BRYANT, including tapes of the late LOS ANGELES LAKERS star as a teen from his senior year at LOWER MERION HIGH SCHOOL and his first year as a pro with the LAKERS.

The 12-episode "I AM KOBE" is hosted by PHILADLEPHIA INQUIRER sports columnist MIKE SIELSKI, author of the upcoming book "THE RISE: KOBE BRYANT AND THE PURSUIT OF IMMORTALITY," and debuts with two episodes TODAY (11/16). The tapes were made in 1995-96 with BRYANT family friend JEREMY TREATMAN with the goal of writing a book, but the book was shelved and the tapes were lost, then found 30 years later. TREATMAN is a guest on the podcast.

"I am grateful to have the opportunity to present this rare inside look into KOBE BRYANT's formative years and tell his story through these never-before-heard tapes," said SIELSKI. "I AM KOBE gives fans the chance to hear KOBE's voice in a way they never have before, as we explore the making of an icon."

“I AM KOBE is a truly compelling portrait of one of our most dynamic and fascinating sports icons,” said DIVERSION CEO SCOTT WAXMAN. “DIVERSION is incredibly excited to be collaborating with iHEARTMEDIA, the No. 1 podcast network, to bring this show to the world."

"We are thrilled to team up with DIVERSION again to bring listeners this untold story of KOBE BRYANT's formative years,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “To have access to this rare audio from KOBE himself makes this podcast unlike anything else out there, and we are excited to share ‘I AM KOBE’ with millions of fans across the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK."

