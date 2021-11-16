Now Available

CAMPSIDE MEDIA's new podcast is an examination of "forgotten" events from recent history.

"ECLIPSED," hosted by BIJAN STEPHEN, will tell stories like the shooting death of a singer while she performed for Marines in VIETNAM that got overshadowed by the moon landing the same day; a disappearing LOUISIANA lake; and the American athletes who defied the MOSCOW OLYMPICS boycott.

“I’m excited and honored to be able to host a show like this one, where we get to take our listeners on some incredible narrative journeys,” said STEPHEN. “We’ve got a lot of really cool stories coming up. Tune in! I mean, what could it hurt?”

