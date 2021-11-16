LaBrozzi, Riley

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK VP/Programming DAVE LABROZZI is joining AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH as Brand Manager and sister Sports KDKA-F (93.7 THE FAN) afternoon show producer KRAIG RILEY has been promoted to Brand Manager of that station, both effective NOVEMBER 29th. LABROZZI and RILEY replace JIM GRACI, who exited in AUGUST.

“As both KDKA and THE FAN continue to evolve into full multi-platform operations serving our listeners in new ways every day it is clear that both stations need focused leadership,” said SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “The addition of DAVE and promotion of KRAIG will help us continue that evolution. There is an expectation of excellence at both stations from the city of PITTSBURGH that I have no doubt DAVE and KRAIG will continue to build on every day.”

“I am thrilled to be back in my favorite city and second home,” said LABROZZI. “I consider it an honor to lead KDKA, a true legend in the industry. Thank you to MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI for the opportunity to return to the city I love and lead an amazing group of talent on such a legendary station.”

“I’ve had a passion for 93.7 THE FAN since joining the team as a producer on its first day on the air in 2010,” said RILEY. “Growing into a role that now gives me an opportunity to influence the station and move it into the future is something I’m equally excited about and proud of.”

