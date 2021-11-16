Joining Vox Media

VOX MEDIA has announced the acquisition of true crime podcast producer CRIMINAL PRODUCTIONS. CRIMINAL, founded by public radio veterans PHOEBE JUDGE and LAUREN SPOHRER in 2013, is the home of "CRIMINAL," "THIS IS LOVE," and "PHOEBE READS A MYSTERY." VOX plans to double CRIMINAL's staff and expand the flagship podcast into a weekly show, and will take over sales duties from PRX's RADIOTOPIA in JANUARY.

JUDGE said, “After making these shows independently for the past seven years, we are delighted to join the talented journalists and podcast team at VOX MEDIA. This new chapter gives us a perfect home to grow CRIMINAL, launch new shows, and bring even more stories to our listeners.”

VOX MEDIA STUDIOS Pres. MARTY MOE added, “CRIMINAL broke new artistic ground when it launched, and PHOEBE and LAUREN have built it into an impressive business. As a longtime admirer of their work, I’m thrilled to see how we can take it to the next level as part of VMPN, while broadening the network’s scope into new genres.”

