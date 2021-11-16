-
SESAC Honors 2021 Nashville Music Award Winners
by Laura Moxley
November 16, 2021 at 9:18 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
SESAC held its virtual 2021 NASHVILLE Music Awards last night (11/15), celebrating songwriters and music publishers behind this year's most-performed Country and Americana songs, as well as the songs themselves.
RCA NASHVILLE's NIKO MOON was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year, for the first time. His single, "Good Time," became his first #1 as an artist. Moon also helped pen DIERKS BENTLEY's "Gone" and LEE BRICE's "One Of Them Girls," the latter of which was named SESAC Song of the Year. It scored a rare three-peat this year, earning Song of the Year honors from all three performing rights organizations, ASCAP, BMI and SESAC.
WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC was named Publisher of the Year, an award it last won 2019. Additionally, WALKER HAYES’ #1 viral hit, “Fancy Like,” written by SESAC affiliate JOSH JENKINS and published by SMACKSONGS and KOBALT, was awarded a new honor, Sync Song of the Year. It was featured in a commercial for restaurant chain APPLEBEE'S.
“Songwriting and music publishing are at the very core of the music business, and we at SESAC love that we get to honor those contributions,” said SESAC PRO Pres./COO SCOTT JUNGMICHEL. “We are happy to celebrate our top performed songs over the past year.”
“We are very proud of the songs we awarded this year,” added SESAC VP/Creative Services SHANNAN HATCH. “Our NASHVILLE creative team worked hard to come up with creative, cozy and safe gatherings to celebrate the successes of our SESAC songwriter and publisher family who won awards. We all look forward to the future when we can safely celebrate with everyone in person.”
Honoree's this year are:
“One Of Them Girls”
Written by: LEE BRICE
Published by: LOVE CANNONS PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: LEE BRICE
"Love You Like I Used To"
Written by: CASEY BROWN
Published by: BLUE COROLLA OKLAHOMA, FEEL YOUR CREATIVE PULSE MUSIC
Recorded by: RUSSELL DICKERSON
"Good Time"
Written by: NIKO MOON
Published by: NIKO MOON PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: NIKO MOON
"Down To One"
Written by: JUSTIN EBACH
Published by: MEMORY DAYS, CURB WORDSPRING MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: LUKE BRYAN
"Nobody"
Written by: MATT ALDERMAN
Published by: GOOD VIBES GOOD TIMES MUSIC, CURB CONGREGATION SONGS
Recorded by: DYLAN SCOTT
"Gone"
Written by: NIKO MOON
Published by: NIKO MOON PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: DIERKS BENTLEY
"Momma's House"
Written by: JUSTIN WILSON
Published by: 404 MUSIC PUBLISHING, SOMEBODY PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC, BMG
Recorded by: DUSTIN LYNCH
"Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's"
Written by: CHRIS LA CORTE
Published by: CARD TABLES MUSIC, MILLER CROW MUSIC, CONCORD TUNES, HANG YOUR HAT HITS, SOARING SWINE SONGS
Recorded by: SAM HUNT
"Somebody Like That"
Written by: ALEX KLINE, ALLISON VELTZ CRUZ
Published by: ZIGGYS Z MUSIC, SONGS OF PORTERFIED MUSIC, HIPGNOSIS TUNES, REVIVER
Recorded by: TENILLE ARTS
"Famous Friends"
Written by: CARY BARLOWE
Published by: BENNETT'S DAD SONGS, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, SONGS OF RHYTHM HOUSE BLACK, ROC NATION US MUSIC
Recorded by: CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN
"Champagne Night"
Written by: TINA ANNETTA GEMZA, HILLARY SCOTT
Published by: G23 MUSIC PUBLISHING, EKT MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, SONGLAND TELEVISION PUBLISHING, BMG
Recorded by: LADY A
"Undivided"
Written by: CHRIS LOOCKE
Published by: WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, TREE VIBEZ BUS VIBES
Recorded by: TIM McGRAW and TYLER HUBBARD
"Cold Beer Calling My Name"
Written by: ALYSA VANDERHEYM
Published by: CASTLE BOUND MUSIC
Recorded by: JAMESON RODGERS featuring LUKE COMBS
"Like A Lady"
Written by: HILLARY SCOTT
Published by: EKT MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: LADY A
"I Hope"
Written by: JON NITE
Recorded by: GABBY BARRETT
"Lady"
Written by: JON NITE
Recorded by: BRETT YOUNG
"What She Wants Tonight"
Written by: JON NITE
Recorded by: LUKE BRYAN
"Just The Way"
Recorded by: PARMALEE and BLANCO BROWN
"Blame It On You"
Written by: MICHAEL TYLER, BRIAN WHITE
Published by: MTNOIZE, BW TUNES, PEERTUNES LTD, SB21 MUSIC PUBLISHING
Recorded by: JASON ALDEAN
"Memory I Don't Mess With"
Written by: LEE BRICE
Published by: LOVE CANNONS PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: LEE BRICE
"Know That I Know"
Written by: RACHAEL PRICE, MIKE OLSON
Published by: 17 LAKE STREET MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: LAKE STREET DIVE
"Hypotheticals"
Written by: RACHAEL PRICE, MIKE OLSON
Published by: 17 LAKE STREET MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: LAKE STREET DIVE
"Making Do"
Written by: RACHAEL PRICE, MIKE OLSON
Published by: 17 LAKE STREET MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC
Recorded by: LAKE STREET DIVE
"High Wind"
Written by: ANDREW NELSON
Published by: UNCLE KENS MUSIC, THE BACK 40 MUSIC
Recorded by: GREAT PEACOCK
"You Get It All"
Written by: HAYES CARLL
Published by: HIGHWAY 87 PUBLISHING, BMG
Recorded by: HAYES CARLL