SESAC held its virtual 2021 NASHVILLE Music Awards last night (11/15), celebrating songwriters and music publishers behind this year's most-performed Country and Americana songs, as well as the songs themselves.

RCA NASHVILLE's NIKO MOON was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year, for the first time. His single, "Good Time," became his first #1 as an artist. Moon also helped pen DIERKS BENTLEY's "Gone" and LEE BRICE's "One Of Them Girls," the latter of which was named SESAC Song of the Year. It scored a rare three-peat this year, earning Song of the Year honors from all three performing rights organizations, ASCAP, BMI and SESAC.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC was named Publisher of the Year, an award it last won 2019. Additionally, WALKER HAYES’ #1 viral hit, “Fancy Like,” written by SESAC affiliate JOSH JENKINS and published by SMACKSONGS and KOBALT, was awarded a new honor, Sync Song of the Year. It was featured in a commercial for restaurant chain APPLEBEE'S.

“Songwriting and music publishing are at the very core of the music business, and we at SESAC love that we get to honor those contributions,” said SESAC PRO Pres./COO SCOTT JUNGMICHEL. “We are happy to celebrate our top performed songs over the past year.”

“We are very proud of the songs we awarded this year,” added SESAC VP/Creative Services SHANNAN HATCH. “Our NASHVILLE creative team worked hard to come up with creative, cozy and safe gatherings to celebrate the successes of our SESAC songwriter and publisher family who won awards. We all look forward to the future when we can safely celebrate with everyone in person.”

Honorees this year are:

“One Of Them Girls”

Written by: LEE BRICE

Published by: LOVE CANNONS PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: LEE BRICE





"Love You Like I Used To"

Written by: CASEY BROWN

Published by: BLUE COROLLA OKLAHOMA, FEEL YOUR CREATIVE PULSE MUSIC

Recorded by: RUSSELL DICKERSON





"Good Time"

Written by: NIKO MOON

Published by: NIKO MOON PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: NIKO MOON





"Down To One"

Written by: JUSTIN EBACH

Published by: MEMORY DAYS, CURB WORDSPRING MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: LUKE BRYAN





"Nobody"

Written by: MATT ALDERMAN

Published by: GOOD VIBES GOOD TIMES MUSIC, CURB CONGREGATION SONGS

Recorded by: DYLAN SCOTT





"Gone"

Written by: NIKO MOON

Published by: NIKO MOON PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: DIERKS BENTLEY





"Momma's House"

Written by: JUSTIN WILSON

Published by: 404 MUSIC PUBLISHING, SOMEBODY PLAY IT AGAIN MUSIC, BMG

Recorded by: DUSTIN LYNCH





"Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's"

Written by: CHRIS LA CORTE

Published by: CARD TABLES MUSIC, MILLER CROW MUSIC, CONCORD TUNES, HANG YOUR HAT HITS, SOARING SWINE SONGS

Recorded by: SAM HUNT





"Somebody Like That"

Written by: ALEX KLINE, ALLISON VELTZ CRUZ

Published by: ZIGGYS Z MUSIC, SONGS OF PORTERFIED MUSIC, HIPGNOSIS TUNES, REVIVER

Recorded by: TENILLE ARTS





"Famous Friends"

Written by: CARY BARLOWE

Published by: BENNETT'S DAD SONGS, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, SONGS OF RHYTHM HOUSE BLACK, ROC NATION US MUSIC

Recorded by: CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN





"Champagne Night"

Written by: TINA ANNETTA GEMZA, HILLARY SCOTT

Published by: G23 MUSIC PUBLISHING, EKT MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, SONGLAND TELEVISION PUBLISHING, BMG

Recorded by: LADY A





"Undivided"

Written by: CHRIS LOOCKE

Published by: WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, TREE VIBEZ BUS VIBES

Recorded by: TIM McGRAW and TYLER HUBBARD





"Cold Beer Calling My Name"

Written by: ALYSA VANDERHEYM

Published by: CASTLE BOUND MUSIC

Recorded by: JAMESON RODGERS featuring LUKE COMBS





"Like A Lady"

Written by: HILLARY SCOTT

Published by: EKT MUSIC PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: LADY A





"I Hope"

Written by: JON NITE

Recorded by: GABBY BARRETT





"Lady"

Written by: JON NITE

Recorded by: BRETT YOUNG





"What She Wants Tonight"

Written by: JON NITE

Recorded by: LUKE BRYAN





"Just The Way"

Recorded by: PARMALEE and BLANCO BROWN





"Blame It On You"

Written by: MICHAEL TYLER, BRIAN WHITE

Published by: MTNOIZE, BW TUNES, PEERTUNES LTD, SB21 MUSIC PUBLISHING

Recorded by: JASON ALDEAN





"Memory I Don't Mess With"

Written by: LEE BRICE

Published by: LOVE CANNONS PUBLISHING, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: LEE BRICE





"Know That I Know"

Written by: RACHAEL PRICE, MIKE OLSON

Published by: 17 LAKE STREET MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: LAKE STREET DIVE





"Hypotheticals"

Written by: RACHAEL PRICE, MIKE OLSON

Published by: 17 LAKE STREET MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: LAKE STREET DIVE





"Making Do"

Written by: RACHAEL PRICE, MIKE OLSON

Published by: 17 LAKE STREET MUSIC, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC

Recorded by: LAKE STREET DIVE





"High Wind"

Written by: ANDREW NELSON

Published by: UNCLE KENS MUSIC, THE BACK 40 MUSIC

Recorded by: GREAT PEACOCK





"You Get It All"

Written by: HAYES CARLL

Published by: HIGHWAY 87 PUBLISHING, BMG

Recorded by: HAYES CARLL

