Maxwell

VERSE 2 MUSIC, the joint SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING venture helmed by RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN, has signed Country singer/songwriter/producer ALEX MAXWELL. MAXWELL is also signed to DROPTINE MUSIC PUBLISHING.

MAXWELL moved to NASHVILLE after high school to pursue his career and has over 30 cuts as a songwriter, including the viral hit, "Dicked Down in DALLAS." He released his debut single as an artist, "Good One Gone," featuring BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT's RAY FULCHER, in 2020.

“ALEX is an extremely gifted singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist," said VERSE 2 MUSIC Pres. KENT EARLS. "When I first heard ALEX’s music, I immediately knew there was an unmistakable sound to it, and we are ready to be a part of what is next for him. We’re excited to add him to our roster with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and work with ALEX alongside [Head of Publishing] JIM CATINO at DROPTINE."

“It’s an exciting time for me as I enter into my new venture with DROPTINE MUSIC," said CATINO. "ALEX is an amazingly talented writer/producer, and I look forward to being a part of his team."

“I've spent a lot of years in NASHVILLE just trying to find people who believe in me,” said MAXWELL. “It's a dream come true to have SONY, VERSE 2 and DROPTINE all let me be a part of their family. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work."

« see more Net News