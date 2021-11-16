Staffing Up

NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WPLN (WPLN NEWS)/NASHVILLE has announced the seven member team who will be launching the station's new daily news show "THIS IS NASHVILLE" in early 2022.

Ekulona, Tudhope

The staff will include UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO News-Talk WUNM/ALBUQUERQUE "NO MORE NORMAL" host KHALIL EKULONA as Host; former UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk KCUR/KANSAS CITY producer ANDREA TUDHOPE as Exec. Producer; writer and former NASHVILLE SCENE Editor STEVE HARUCH as Senior Producer; THE TENNESSEAN Digital Producer ANNA GALLEGOS-CANNON as Digital Lead; WPLN producer TASHA LEMLEY and THE TENNESSEAN reporting intern ROSE GILBERT as Multimedia Producers; and MIKAYLA ELIAS as Technical Dir.

“Assembling this talented team has been my top priority since I started in AUGUST. We worked hard to bring diverse perspectives and experience to the table,” said TUDHOPE. “Most of the team came on board in the past few weeks, and I’m already blown away by the ideas we’ve come up with together. In that short time, we’ve interviewed more than four dozen people and traveled hundreds of miles. We’re building our collective vision as a team with community at the center.”

“WPLN NEWS is thrilled to launch its first-ever daily news show next year,” said Pres./CEO STEVE SWENSON. “This flagship program will become your one-stop-shop for news and informed discussion in NASHVILLE and MIDDLE TENNESSEE.”

Haruch, Gallegos-Cannon, Lemley, Gilbert, Elias



