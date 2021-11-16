Assisting Fellow Broadcasters In Need

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA is looking for help to provide continued financial assistance to those affected by the pandemic and other tragic events which have placed them in need through no fault of their own. The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION will award more than $1.8 million in a one-time monthly payment to help struggling colleagues with exorbant medical and pharmaceutical bills, as well as assistance with putting a roof back over heads.

Due to the COVID pandemic, major fundraisers had to be cancelled, but the number of people requesting financial assistance has increased significantly. Over the past 20 years, the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION has distributed more than $15 million to broadcasters in need. To make a donation, click here.

« see more Net News