PromoteKit

PROMOTEKIT has launched affordable music analytics software for artists looking to take their marketing strategy to new heights. PROMOTEKIT will focus on artists’ deeper insights like ad platforms, email marketing platforms and SMS (coming soon). With everything living under one roof, rapidly-changing data can be easily accessed to observe artist growth and to study listener demographics while using organizational tools to keep up with their fans’ purchasing behaviors.

A PROMOTEKIT Company statement said, "Almost everything that relates to the music industry is done online nowadays and every move made leaves a trail of data. Finding that data, organizing it and using it to take careers to new heights is the future of music tech. Amongst the tech boom, it's vital we pay attention to the companies that are making a sincere effort to put the needs of the artist first. Empowering musicians with the tools that they need to remain financially successful, independent of a record label, is vital in today’s market. By offering artists and managers an affordable option to access next-level music analytics, tech start-up PROMOTEKIT fills a void by quickly and efficiently bringing data sources together under one easy-to-navigate umbrella. But rather than paying high monthly fees (or having to be privately invited) to analytics tools like other services, PROMOTEKIT introduces a tool available to anyone interested in taking their career to new heights."

Founder ANTHONY PACHEO added, "Having worked in paid media and digital advertising in the music industry for the past 6+ years, the one thing I have encountered (at both the major label and indie artist level) is the lack of affordable and meaningful reporting tools. With PROMOTEKIT, we strive to not only highlight surface level metrics for your artist projects (SPOTIFY followers, monthly listeners, etc.) which are great, but we are also putting an emphasis on what most overlook: fan acquisition and data collection."

Currently, PROMOTEKIT supports SPOTIFY, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, and MAILCHIMP data sources with plans to add plenty more of these in the future. Click here for more information.

