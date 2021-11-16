-
Joe Rogan Again Tops Edison Research's Top Podcast Chart In Third Quarter 2021
by Perry Michael Simon
EDISON RESEARCH's U.S. Top 50 Podcast chart for third quarter 2021, based on the company's Podcast Consumer Tracking Report, is once again led by SPOTIFY's THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE, with the shows in the top seven slots the same as for second quarter. The list is comprised of the top 50 podcasts ranked by audience size, using surveys of listeners rather than downloads.
SVP TOM WEBSTER said, “We are continuing to see strong performances from the true crime and news categories. What I find most compelling is the strong movement by some of the independent shows on the chart. It’s a testament to how remarkable this medium is that both large networks and independent creators continue to be able to amass a sizable audience.”
The top 10:
THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE
THE DAILY
CRIME JUNKIE
THIS AMERICAN LIFE
STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW
MY FAVORITE MURDER
POD SAVE AMERICA
SERIAL
OFFICE LADIES
CALL HER DADDY