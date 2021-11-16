Coles, Curran, Smalls

BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK Pres. and iHEARTMEDIA Metro Markets Division Pres. TONY COLES, COX MEDIA GROUP EVP/Television PAUL J. CURRAN, JR., and ALLEN MEDIA GROUP EVP/Global Human Resources MELODY SMALLS have joined the Board of Directors of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F BROADCASTERS LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION.

NABLF Chair and BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL/KSL BROADCAST GROUP Pres. DARRELL BROWN said, “We are excited to welcome three outstanding individuals to the NAB LEADERSHIP Board and are grateful for our Board’s guidance as we work to develop leaders, advance diversity and highlight the community service initiatives of our industry.”

NABLF Pres. MICHELLE DUKES said, “We want to thank the new members for their willingness to serve and look forward to their insights as we continue to expand our programs and prepare the next generation of industry leaders.”

