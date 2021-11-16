Watch This Space

This SUMMER, Danish artist RONNY MORRIS released the single "Lilly" (Quattro/Warner Music). The ADAM KVIMAN-produced video, filmed atop of a downtown LOS ANGELES high rise, has been nominated in the Producer/Production category at this year's Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA).

MORRIS, who is currently in the studio working on a new album, told his fans on social media, "It’s not only a privilege but an honor to be nominated at this years Hollywood Music in Media Awards in LOS ANGELES together with my partner in crime ADAM KVIMAN in a beautiful lineup of amazing talents like BEYONCE, VAN MORRISON, HANS ZIMMER and BILLIE EILISH. Cross your fingers..."

The awards ceremony will take place on NOVEMBER 17th in LOS ANGELES.





SCENE FROM "LILLY"









