-
Ronny Morris' 'Lilly' Video Nominated At Hollywood Music In Media Awards
November 16, 2021 at 1:33 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
This SUMMER, Danish artist RONNY MORRIS released the single "Lilly" (Quattro/Warner Music). The ADAM KVIMAN-produced video, filmed atop of a downtown LOS ANGELES high rise, has been nominated in the Producer/Production category at this year's Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA).
MORRIS, who is currently in the studio working on a new album, told his fans on social media, "It’s not only a privilege but an honor to be nominated at this years Hollywood Music in Media Awards in LOS ANGELES together with my partner in crime ADAM KVIMAN in a beautiful lineup of amazing talents like BEYONCE, VAN MORRISON, HANS ZIMMER and BILLIE EILISH. Cross your fingers..."
The awards ceremony will take place on NOVEMBER 17th in LOS ANGELES.