Larissa Lambert (Photo: New Levels)

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP AUSTRALIA has signed local indie label NEW LEVELS to a global distribution deal. The AUSSIE label was founded by manager and label executive JELAL EDMONDS. The first release under the new deal is singer/songwriter LARISSA LAMBERT's single, "wyd?," set for release this FRIDAY.

Commented INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND Managing Director NINA RABE-CAIRNS, “With NEW LEVELS, JELAL has built one of the most exciting and fastest-growing labels in the country. It is also inspiring to see him achieve so much success with the launch of the label during the global pandemic. We know he had multiple options for a distribution partner for NEW LEVELS, and we’re honored that he’s chosen Ingrooves.”

Added EDMONDS, "The AUSTRALIAN music industry has seen huge progress over the past two years, and we're finally seeing local talent break international charts on a larger scale. I've felt this effect tenfold within my artists and my record label, so it only felt right to take things to new levels through my distribution deal with INGROOVES and continue breaking homegrown talent globally. Energy is as important as expertise for me, and Ingrooves met my expectations for both. They were able to show me a level of passion and diligence that reassured me in their ability to amplify the success I've seen with NEW LEVELS."

The NEW LEVELS’ roster includes 23-year-old rapper/singer/dancer AMARNI, multiplatinum, chart-topping producer and artist OPEN RILL L8 and up-and-coming developing artist SAILOR GOON.

Added INGROOVES Label Manager RUBI PIEKAINS, “We’re looking forward to collaborating with NEW LEVELS and the incredible roster of artists JELAL has brought together. He’s had extraordinary success with LARISSA, from making YOUTUBE videos in her bedroom to the world stage with her global hit single 'Weak.' I am excited to be a part of the INGROOVES and NEW LEVELS partnership and helping to bring the label to the rest of the world."

