New WMG Division

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has started WMX, a merchandising and fan engagement division including a rebranded WEA commercial services and marketing network, in addition to WMG's media and creative content arm. In a press release announcing the launch, the company indicated that the division will encompass an in-house creative agency as well as merchandising and direct-to-consumer activity, with streaming, vinyl, ticketing, fashion collaborations, gaming, social, experimental and other fan experiences on tap, along with the UPROXX, SONGKICK, HIPHOPDX, THE PIT and INDIE MIXTAPE divisions.

WMX Pres. MARIA WEAVER said, "The role of a record label is growing, artists are pushing creative boundaries, and consumer behavior is ever-changing. WEA was the first to put a global backbone behind distribution and really expand what a music company can offer. With that same pioneering spirit, we’re evolving our company to position WARNER MUSIC and its artists for huge opportunities today and in the future. WMX is creating immersive, innovative, and impactful experiences, while empowering artists to grow their careers and deepen their vital connections with their fans. We’re excited to bring artists, audiences, and advertisers together in powerful ways."

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CEO Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA added, "The music business is no longer linear, transactional, and based around one format. It’s complex, multi-faceted, and interactive. There's an ever-expanding universe of opportunities for talent to build devoted fanbases and extend their brands. In this rapidly evolving attention economy, WMX is designed to provide our artists and labels with a deep, dynamic range of services – covering everything from streaming to merch to branded content and beyond. Under MARIA’s outstanding leadership, WMX will help differentiate WARNER MUSIC, as we attract and amplify original artists."

The company also announced the five subdivisions of WMX and its leadership, including Commercial Services, headed by WMX GM/EVP Global Commercial Services ELSA VIVERO; Media Business, led by WMX Pres./Media & Creative Content BENJAMIN BLANK; Artist & Fan Experiences, run by WMX Pres./WARNER MUSIC Artist and Fan Experiences DANIELLE LEE; E-Commerce & Retail, headed by WMX Pres./Global E-Commerce & Retail ERNST TRAPP; and Audience Strategy, managed by WMX SVP/Audience Engagement SCOTT CHERKIN.

