Freddy Is Ready To Cruz

Longtime CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON Dir. Creative Services/midday personality FREDDY CRUZ is making an exit at the end of his contract and will explore new options. CRUZ has been with KRBE for two stints, first in 1997-2002 and then rejoining the station in 2005 after a run at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS.

CRUZ, who has also been host of the public affairs podcast “AROUND H-TOWN,” told ALL ACCESS, “I counted out that averaging 6 breaks an hour and accounting for vacation time, that it’s upwards of 55,000 hours of hearing me for all these years.

“It has truly been an honor to work with so many combinations of programming, promotions, engineering and sales staff members throughout the past 16 years. I hope they find someone better than me as KRBE has been great to me and I want the very best for everyone at KRBE.”

CUMULUS VP/Hot AC and KRBE PD LESLIE WHITTLE added, “FREDDY is a true on-air innovator and is also widely acknowledged as one of the absolute best in the creative services arena. I’ve had the pleasure of working with him for the better part of the last 21 years. While I’ll miss him every day, I’m excited to watch as he writes his next chapter (literally).”

FREDDY’s new book, “They Canceled The DJ,” is scheduled to be published soon; CRUZ said that the book is “loosely based on real life stuff that may or may not have something to do with KRBE night personality TYLER FRYE.”

Find out more about the book at TheFreddyCruz.com and reach CRUZ at (713) 858-8150 or ItsFreddyCruz@gmail.com.

« see more Net News