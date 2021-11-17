Bones, Smith

"NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH," a five-hour live special set to air on CBS and PARAMOUNT+ 8-11p and 11:30p-1:30a (ET) DECEMBER 31-JANUARY 1 (NET NEWS 9/9), will be co-hosted by PREMIERE NETWORKS personality BOBBY BONES and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s RACHEL SMITH.

The show will feature nearly 50 performances from multiple downtown NASHVILLE locations, including the main stage in BICENTENNIAL CAPITOL MALL STATE PARK. JASON ALDEAN, JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, DIERKS BENTLEY, BROOKS & DUNN, LUKE BRYAN, ELLE KING, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DARIUS RUCKER, BLAKE SHELTON, COLE SWINDELL and ZAC BROWN BAND are scheduled to perform.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host NEW YEAR’S EVE this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” said BONES. “I can’t wait to show AMERICA how special NASHVILLE is.”

“I am over the moon to co-host NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE from NASHVILLE,” added SMITH. “I get to hang with the hottest acts in Country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on NEW YEAR’s EVE in my hometown!”

« see more Net News