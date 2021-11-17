Lea Pisacane

Veteran Rock promotion executive LEA PISACANE has announced her retirement as SVP/Rock Promotion for ATLANTIC RECORDS after 34 years at the label. Her last day will be NOVEMBER 24th.

PISACANE told ALL ACCESS, “It is truly impossible to encapsulate my career at the label I've called home for 34 years. What has meant the most to me, though, is the people. At ATLANTIC, at radio and the business at large, my relationships are what i treasure most. If I live forever, I will never be able to properly thank ANDREA GANIS, my coach, mentor and friend, JULIE GREENWALD and CRAIG KALLMAN 'get' my weirdness, and PETE GANBARG, whose A&R vision for rock and beyond is unparalleled, for all their support, leadership and forbearance over the years. And, of course, major tonnage of gratitude to PHIL KASO, whom I trust to fly the rock flag long after I’m gone."

PISACANE also noted, "I will miss my compatriots at radio tremendously - you have been my community for decades. And my artists - my gorgeous, brilliantly creative, tireless, magnificent artists without whom i am nothing - i hug you one and all. Who knew in 1988 when my old college pal, DANNY BUCH rang me needing a secretary at ATLANTIC (they were secretaries then) and I said, 'Home of LED ZEPPELIN? Are you kidding? Sign me up!'... that it would become a long-ass career of working at the greatest record label in the world (thank you, AHMET). Luck and serendipity play a part in the life of every person."

Reach out to PISACANE at leapisacane@gmail.com, and she says "I’ll be glad to take a break from CHARLES DICKENS to chat.”

LED ZEPPELIN's JIMMY PAGE and LEA back in the day!

« see more Net News