Urban, Trahern, Combs (Urban Photo: Acacia Evans/CMA, Combs Photo: Joshua Brasted/CMA)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) awarded LUKE COMBS and KEITH URBAN with its International Artist Achievement Award. COMBS was surprised with his 2021 award on NOVEMBER 9th by CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN. URBAN received his 2020 award from TRAHERN during rehearsal for last week's CMA Awards.

“Both KEITH and LUKE have been trailblazers for our genre, consistently growing and enhancing Country music globally,” said TRAHERN. “They each place such a distinct priority on Country music’s international fan base and continue to further CMA’s mission to bring Country music to audiences all over the world. We could not be prouder to present them both with this award.”

“This award means a lot to me,” said COMBS. “I am humbled to have so many supporters outside of my home country who love my music, and I am really looking forward to playing for them soon. Thank you to the CMA for honoring me with this award!”

URBAN posted on his social channels, saying “CMA, thank you so much for this incredible honor, International Artist Achievement Award. Thank you, thank you, thank you. This goes out to all the fans as well, thank you guys. Can't wait to hit the road very soon.”

The CMA International Artist Achievement Award recognizes outstanding achievement by a United States-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the Country music industry outside of the U.S. during the eligibility period.

« see more Net News