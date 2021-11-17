Bartozzi

ROUND HILL RECORDS has promoted LUCY BARTOZZI to Sr. Dir./Marketing. BARTOZZI has relocated from LOS ANGELES to the company's new NASHVILLE headquarters.

ROUND HILL RECORDS Pres. JOE CALITRI commented, "Throughout her tenure at ROUND HILL, LUCY has proven herself to be invaluable in all facets of marketing for our label imprints and front-line artists. Artist development is at the center of our label philosophy and I am confident that LUCY and the marketing team will continue to spotlight and manifest this. I look forward to continuing to watch her grow in her new leadership role and I am also excited that LUCY will now be based here in NASHVILLE as we open our new label headquarters in the same building as our famous SIENNA STUDIOS on MUSIC ROW. Bring on 2022!"

BARTOZZI added, "I'm thrilled to join JOE and the ROUND HILL team in NASHVILLE! It has truly been an honor working with our growing roster alongside the ROUND HILL team and I look forward to continuing to super-serve our talented artists in this new role in MUSIC CITY."

BARTOZZI joined ROUND HILL in 2019 as a Project Director.

