Delmar Powell

DELMAR POWELL has joined POSITION MUSIC as VP/A&R, it was announced by the company's President/CEO TYLER BACON. POWELL previously served in a similar position at DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING and prior to that, was Director Of A&R, Urban at REPUBLIC RECORDS.

While at DOWNTOWN, POWELL signed hit producers DEZ WRIGHT (DRAKE, LIL BABY DABABY, TRAVIS SCOTT, BABY KEEM, KENDRICK LAMAR) and ATLANTA-based producer and songwriter TEE ROMANO (BIA,CHRIS BROWN, 2 CHAINZ, MEGAN THEE STALLION). While at REPUBLIC, he signed and developed MARC E. BASSY and worked closely with notable artists such as KIANA LEDE, ZENDAYA and HAILEE STEINFELD. POWELL also served as the A&R liaison for NBC’s "The Voice" while at REPUBLIC.

POWELL previously managed multi-platinum singer-songwriter and producer PRINCE CHRISHAN ‘PC’ (YUNG BLEU, TY DOLLA $IGN, MEEK MILL, A BOOGIE, DABABY) and A&R’d TINASHE’s album, "Songs For You." Most recently, POWELL was a part of “Circus” produced by BRIAN BATES aka “KILLLAH B” on SUMMER WALKER ‘s new album "Still Over It" debuting #1 on the BILLBOARD Top 200 this week.

Working across both the publishing and recorded sides of the company, POWELL will report to VP/Head Of A&R MARK CHIPELLO, while playing a key role in servicing the existing POSITION MUSIC roster while also continuing to expand the roster with new writers, producers and artists.

Commented POWELL, “It’s about finding the pulse, understanding the dynamics, rhythm, and igniting the synergy between the artist and producers to make timeless music. I’m excited to bring my experience to a fiercely independent and nimble company like POSITIION MUSIC. Boutique music publishers are the future because they make time for the artist and writers which goes a long way these days. I believe my passion for hip-hop, R&B and pop music will bring an exciting new dynamic to the POSITION roster."

Added BACON, “DELMAR is an excellent addition to POSITION MUSIC as we continue to build a world-class A&R team. He will play an important role as we enter our next phase of signing and developing hitmakers."

Said CHIPELLO, “DELMAR is a true A&R who lives and breathes the job. He is constantly in the studio with writers and producers, searching far and wide for music that will push the envelope, shape culture, and define and defy genres."

« see more Net News