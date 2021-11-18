Delfyette

FAMILY LIFE RADIO afternoon host SONNY DELFYETTE is joining FIRST DALLAS MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCBI/DALLAS-FT. WORTH for afternoon drive, starting DECEMBER 15th. DELFEYETTE, who was at the BATH, NY-based FAMILY LIFE network for 13 years, fills the slot on KCBI left vacant by DOUG HANNAH's move to mornings in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/19).



DELFYETTE said, "When you love where you work like I do at FAMILY LIFE, it can be difficult to leave that comfort and stability, but KELLY CORDAY, MATT AUSTIN, and the rest of the team have already made me feel at home at KCBI. I can't wait to serve the Lord alongside them in DALLAS!"



PD KELLY CORDAY added, “We are so thrilled SONNY will join us for this journey. We are on to share our faith boldly, and bring hope and truth to KCBI listeners. He is among the warmest, most engaging talents I know, and shares his faith in honest and compelling ways. We look forward to seeing how God uses his gifts here, on the air and in our communities.”

