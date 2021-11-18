Rosen

Music Industry Exec STEVEN ROSEN has been named REGIME MUSIC GROUP’s Pres./Creative Marketing and Publishing for the company. He will report directly to co-founders, KEVIN ZINGER and IVORY DANIEL. He'll be responsible for growing the label group's film and TV sync division and music publishing company, working with artists on their label and management teams and signing new talent to the publishing company.

As a music publisher and manager for songwriters and producers, ROSEN has placed hits and worked with artists such as CHRISTINA AGUILERA, CELINE DION, BRANDY, DRU HILL, AALIYAH, JOSS STONE, JAMES INGRAM, NSYNC, ORIANTHI, THE ROY ORBISON ESTATE and the theatrical hit “A Night With Janis Joplin” with THE JANIS JOPLIN ESTATE.

IVORY DANIEL said, "As we continue to invest in our catalogue beyond the thousands of currently owned copyrights and sound recordings; we are beyond excited to bring in an industry veteran like STEVEN who has a diverse background both musically and administratively. We think STEVEN shares our vision and ethos of an artist’s advocacy approach to business while continuing to specialize in the intersection of art and commerce. And, we look forward to building another successful company inside the REGIME MUSIC GROUP umbrella."

ROSEN added, "KEVIN and IVORY are pioneers in finding and nurturing incredible and eclectic talent. I’m honored and excited to work with them on this next chapter for REGIME.”

« see more Net News