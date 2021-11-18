Trahern

COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION CEO SARAH TRAHERN has been awarded a global 2021 Music Cities Award in the category of Public Service for a Leading Music Cities Advocate. TRAHERN was notified of her win during the virtual 2021 Music Cities Awards Ceremony on NOVEMBER 9th.

“I am so honored to receive this award,” said TRAHERN. “Over the past 20 months, I have seen incredible resilience in our Country music family and the industry as a whole coming together. Our community united to help each other, with food drives, donations, programming and resources to build a bridge of light across the darkness. I am just grateful to be a small part of it. To win this award is truly an honor.”

The Public Service Award for a Leading Music Cities Advocate category recognizes the exceptional work, achievements and contributions of a professional working on the improvement of their city through the use of music. Anyone could submit an entry on behalf of this person, and recipients could be anyone working for the city, local businesses, government organizations, non-profit organizations, for profit organizations and/or associations.

The Music Cities Awards is a global competition designed to acknowledge and reward the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social, environmental and cultural development in cities and places all around the world. The awards also aim to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of music to the world.

