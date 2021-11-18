Back On The Air!

Radio veteran RANDI KIRSHBAUM has been hired by EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/BALTIMORE-ANNAPOLIS as a part-time and fill-in talent, voice-tracking from her home studio in MAINE.

PD BOB WAUGH said, “We are grateful to add a true radio veteran like RANDI, who has a deep understanding of the music we champion as well as familiarity with ANNAPOLIS and ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY.”

KIRSHBAUM said, “My true radio heart is in Triple A, and WRNR is one of the best in the business. Plus, having lived in MARYLAND and WASHINGTON D.C., it feels like coming home.”

Her first show is THIS SUNDAY (11/21) from 10a-3p.

