REGIONAL MEDIA Alternative KQCJ (PLANET 93.9)/QUAD CITIES, IA PD/morning co-host DAVE LEVORA has been elevated to Director/Rock Formats for the company. LEVORA will oversee all rock formats for REGIONAL MEDIA, which operates stations in suburban ILLINOIS markets and last month entered MISSOURI, acquiring Country KNIM-A-K240DY (PICKUP COUNTRY) and Classic Rock KVVL (97.1 THE VILL)/MARYVILLE, MO (NET NEWS 10/15).

LEVORA said, "Being offered an opportunity to replicate the success we’ve enjoyed on the PLANET with REGIONAL MEDIA’s other rock formats is a dream come true for me! I’m looking forward to it!"

President & CEO FLETCHER M. FORD said, "DAVE works very hard to provide what listeners want. He is not handcuffed to a single playlist, and his talent for programming rock formats has shined through during his time at REGIONAL MEDIA." I am very excited for DAVE."

LEVORA launched PLANET 93.9 last year (NET NEWS 5/6/20). The market veteran has been a fixture in mornings as "DAVE & DARREN IN THE MORNING." which previously was on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOC-A and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Rocker WQAD (ROCK 104.9).

