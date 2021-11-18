Columbus, GA

DAVIS BROADCASTING/COLUMBUS, GA will hold its 35th ANNUAL RADIOTHON on SATURDAY (11/20) with a twist. Due to the COVID-19 positivity rate, they've moved the pledging online to dbiradio.com. Listeners will also be able to call-in their donations at (706) 576-3565.

The entire cluster will participate -Urban WFXE (FOXIE 105), R&B WKZJ (K92.7), Urban Oldies WOKS (1340-A/94.1 THE VOICE OF THE COMMUNITY), and Inspirational WEAM (PRAISE 100.7). The stations will stop the music to raise funds for kids that might otherwise go without this CHRISTMAS. In addition, the company will hold a drive-thru donation drop-off at the DAVIS BROADCASTING Office parking lot from 10a-6p (ET).

All donations go towards the purchase of toys, bikes, food, and clothing for the DAVIS BROADCASTING CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS “BOXES OF JOY” giveaway. The company will follow CDC guidelines and deliver to selected families.

Promotions Dir. KAREN ROBINSON said, “We know the need is great this year and we don’t want to turn a blind eye to those in our community that may not be able to provide a toy or gift for their families. This is our 35th year of giving back to our community. COVID-19 made us change up things a little, but the tradition will continue. With the help of the community and our volunteers, kids in the tri-city area that might go without will receive presents for CHRISTMAS.”

