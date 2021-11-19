Sheer

NOAH SHEER has been promoted to EVP & Head Of Promotion at DEF JAM. Since 2018, SHEER has served as EVP/Rhythm/Crossover & Lifestyle Promotion and before that, he had been SVP/Rhythm/Crossover & Dance Promotion.

The SANTA MONICA-based SHEER reports jointly to incoming DEF JAM RECORDINGS Chairman & CEO TUNJI BALOGUN and EVP/GM NICKI FARAG.

FARAG commented, "I have had the pleasure and honor of working with NOAH for twenty years. His love, respect and reverence for the DEF JAM logo - it’s artists and legacy and most of all music - is unmatched. I’m beyond proud to see him elevate in this capacity, and to continue to work alongside him every day. NOAH’s leadership, passion and talent will continue to leave its mark on the future of this company."

SHEER added, "Twenty-two years ago when I landed a gig at DEF JAM RECORDINGS, I was awestruck. Dream-come-true shit. Not only is this the most iconic and legendary record label in existence, but it has graciously provided me some of the most significant and incomparable life-altering experiences. I am so thankful to all who have assisted in my growth through my two-decade-plus run here; Specifically, most recently, JEFF HARLESTON for his guidance and leadership, and to NICKI FARAG, our GM and fearless leader. You, my friend, are remarkable. Being able to grind in lockstep alongside you these past twenty years, and watch you ascend, has been a true honor."

SHEER's first order of business as EVP & Head Of Promotion was to announce the promotions of NEW YORK-based LAURIE LAMARTINA and MUNDO GARCIA to VP/Promotion. GARCIA will lead Rhythm promotion and LAMARTINA will lead radio promotion at Top 40, Hot AC and AC.

(Laura LaMartina and Mundo Garcia)

In more moves, SHEER announced that DAVE “SONNY D” REGO is upped to Sr. Dir./Rhythm & Crossover Promotion; DAISY MOREIRA moves up to Dir./East Coast & Midwest Promotion; KEVIN “CHIXO” GIBBS is upped to Dir./Southwest Promotion; and MICHAEL JACKSON moves up to Manager, West Coast Promotion.

