Baker

SPENSHA BAKER, a contestant on "Team BLAKE" from Season 14 of NBC’s "THE VOICE," has officially signed with JAY DEMARCUS’ RED STREET RECORDS. BAKER joins artists on the RSR roster including JASON CRABB, AVALON, CADE THOMPSON, IVETH LUNA and LAUREN CAMEY.



“When I first heard SPENSHA sing, I was taken by her voice,” said RED STREET RECORDS CEO/Owner DEMARCUS. “When we finally got to meet and she shared her passion for music and for GOD, we knew we wanted to be a part of her musical journey. We are excited about the road ahead.”



BAKER added, “While it is always an honor to be able to share my gifts with the world, it is even more of an honor to do it with people who believe in the vision. I'm so excited to be a part of the RED STREET RECORDS family and I am looking forward to the best days ahead of me!"

