Fred Jacobs

One of the many things that people hold near and dear is the concept of “authenticity” – the ability to call it, as you see it, without bias. JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS does that with TODAY’s column "Surprise! You’re Listening To The Radio" that highlights the “Two Guys Sitting In A Bar Test” (aka TGSIABT) and how that applies to your station(s).

This test and concept heaps praise on the unique -- and the article calls it like FRED sees it: “The vast majority of stations all over the country are good – but they're not great. They deliver a consistent, dependable product. On the same days, it can be very, very good. On most days, it's competent. And for a long time, good enough has been ... frankly, good enough.”

JACOBS adds: “Most of it is of a certain sameness – like you've heard it before. But in an increasingly crowded field where audio abounds, all content creators are being held to a higher standard. That's the case whether we're talking about streaming and satellite radio, podcasts, or even social platforms like CLUBHOUSE. Expectations have been ratchetted up, thanks in no small part to increased choice.”

Check out FRED’s blog: “Surprise! You’re Listening To The Radio” and see if your station passes the TGSIABT. Or, is it more of the same?

« see more Net News