Radiothon

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS raised over $365,000, covering the cost of over 186,000 meals and care for the needy, in its 19th annual “UNION GOSPEL MISSION Hunger Radiothon” on TUESDAY (11/16), bringing the total raised for the mission to over $3.6 million since 2003.

“I couldn’t be prouder of everyone’s hard work on this event,” said WCCO Brand Mgr. BRAD LANE. “This is yet another great example of how live and local radio can truly help change lives. We’re so grateful that WCCO can partner with UGM and impact the community in such an amazing and rewarding day.”

