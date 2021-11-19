Sign Up Now

JACOBS MEDIA has opened registration for commercial radio stations in the US and CANADA to take part in TECHSURVEY 2022.

TECHSURVEY 2021 went to the field in JANUARY and FEBRUAY 2021 and was a key part of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 and will be a main content feature in the upcoming ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, which will also be a virtual event. More details, soon.

TECHSURVEY 2021 had participation from 470 radio stations across NORTH AMERICA. Fourteen different formats were represented among a diverse group of broadcasting companies, yielding more than 42,000 respondents to radio’s largest web survey devoted to media and technology.

TECHSURVEY 2022 is an important study coming on the heels of our pre-COVID 2020 survey and our 2021 study conducted nearly one year into the pandemic. Now in its 18th year, this year’s study provides a unique opportunity to be able to chart the impact of the pandemic on everything – radio listening, acquisition of gadgets like smart speakers, and overall changes in lifestyle, locations, and habits. The information gleaned from this study of core radio listeners will help guide programmers and managers as they focus their efforts and resources on what is truly important to their listeners.

JACOBS MEDIA President FRED JACOBS noted, “TECHSURVEY 2022 is a study we’ve been anticipating, as we are eager to chart and better understand the short- and long-term shifts the pandemic’s effect has had on radio listeners. Trending the findings of TECHSURVEY 2022 to the past two COVID-era studies should be fascinating and insightful, and we’re expecting another great turnout of stations this year.”

This new study will field beginning in early JANUARY. Stations have until THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23rd to sign up at jacobsmedia.com/techsurvey.

TECHSURVEY 2022 will continue to trend penetration of myriad gadgets and media use, in addition to learning more about how life and lifestyles have changed.

We will continue our deep dives into podcasts and smart speakers, as well as how, where, and when listeners are consuming radio – and most importantly, WHY.

Once again, this year’s survey is in partnership with ALL ACCESS.

Stations can participate in two different ways:

1. No fee – This allows participation in a stakeholder webinar in mid-March to review the results, along with receiving national data.

2. A small fee based on market size – stakeholder stations receive all the national data, participation in the stakeholders webinar, as well as an in-depth look at their unique audience, their format’s audience, including their station’s “Media Usage Pyramid” and “Brand Platform Pyramid.” Prices are being lowered once again this year by $50 for all stakeholder stations in deference to the economic impact of the pandemic. Volume discounts are available.

Broadcasters can sign up online at jacobsmedia.com/techsurvey and/or contact ELNORA LOWE at JACOBS MEDIA for more information at (248) 353-9030 or elnora@jacobsmedia.com

