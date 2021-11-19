Weiner

SPOTIFY Sr. Client Partner JEREMY WEINER has joined ACAST as Group Business Director for the EAST COAST. WEINER, based in NEW YORK, started his new job at ACAST in OCTOBER; he joined SPOTIFY when it acquired MEGAPHONE, where he served as EAST COAST Sales Mgr.

“For nearly half a decade, I’ve had a front seat to the evolution of podcast ad buying -- and, as media buyers continue to flock to the medium, ACAST’s advanced tech and growing portfolio of shows has seen it emerge as the best company around,” said WEINER. “I look forward to bringing my passion and knowledge of the landscape to the ACAST team, and to helping brands around the world realise the power of podcasts.”

