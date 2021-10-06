Ferguson

ALL ACCESS is hearing speculation that Former HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO 25-year Morning Host ERIC FERGUSON might be planning to leave the city after leaving the station on OCTOBER 29th following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior from several female employees (NET NEWS 10/6). According to THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE. FERGUSON just sold his home in suburban HINSDALE for $1.35 million.

Allegations against FERGUSON included a lawsuit from an assistant producer alleging that he had coerced sexual favors from her and then retaliated against her. Additional allegations followed before FERGUSON was taken off the air in early OCTOBER.

The five-bedroom farmhouse-style house was put up for sale for $1.5 million on JULY 30th, nearly two years after FERGUSON paid $1.4 million. FERGUSON and his former wife, from whom he divorced in 2020, sold their six-bedroom, 8,270-square-foot mansion in HINSDALE in MAY 2020 for $2.9 million.

