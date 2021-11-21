American Music Awards 2021

SOUTH KOREAN K-Pop icons BTS were the big winners at tonight's 49th annual AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS at L.A.’s MICROSOFT THEATER, hosted by CARDI B and televised on ABC.

The seven-piece phenoms won three awards, including ARTIST OF THE YEAR, FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP and FAVORITE POP SONG for "Butter." CARDI B, who took home an AMA for FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG for "Up," was the first female rapper since QUEEN LATIFAH to do so. SILK SONIC – the group formed by BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK – opened the show with "Smokin Out The Window" after being nominated three times for “Leave The Door Open,” winning for FAVORITE R&B SONG..

OLIVIA RODRIGO, who won for BEST NEW ARTIST, had the most nominations, with seven, followed by THE WEEKND with six, and BAD BUNNY, DOJA CAT and GIVEON with five apiece.

DOJA CAT was the big winner with three in the non-televised awards, including FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST, FAVORITE R&B ALBUM (“Planet Her”) and COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR (“Kiss Me More” with SZA)

ED SHEERAN and TAYLOR SWIFT were named FAVORITE MALE and FEMALE POP ARTIST, respectively, with SWIFT breaking her own record by winning a seventh time for the category, then taking home FAVORITE POP ALBUM for "evermore," adding to her all-time win total at the AMAs with 34. GABBY BARRETT earned her first-ever AMA sweeping both of her categories, FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM (“Goldmine”) and FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG (“The Good Ones”).

Other performers included BTS (“Butter”), COLDPLAY & BTS (“My Universe”), OLIVIA RODRIGO, BAD BUNNY/TAINY/JULIETA VENEGAS (“Lo Siento BB:/”), NEW EDITION/NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, JASON ALDEAN & CARRIE UNDERWOOD (“If I Didn’t Love You”), KANE BROWN (“One Mississippi”), DIPLO, MANESKIN (“Beggin’), MICKEY GUYTON (“All American”), TYLER, THE CREATOR , WALKER HAYES (“Fancy Like”), ZOE WEES (“Girls Like Us”), CHLOE (“Have Mercy”) and JENNIFER LOPEZ (“On My Way”). MEGAN THEE STALLION had to pull out of the lineup “due to an unexpected personal matter.”

ARTIST AWARDS

Artist Of The Year: BTS

Favorite Male Pop Artist: ED SHEERAN

Favorite Female Pop Artist: TAYLOR SWIFT

Favorite Pop Duo Or Group: BTS

Favorite Male Country Artist: LUKE BRYAN

Favorite Female Country Artist: CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Favorite Country Duo or Group: DAN + SHAY

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: DRAKE

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: MEGAN THEE STALLION

Favorite Male R&B Artist: THE WEEKND

Favorite Female R&B Artist: DOJA CAT

Favorite Male Latin Artist: BAD BUNNY

Favorite Female Latin Artist: BECKY G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZARRAGA

Favorite Rock Artist: MACHINE GUN KELLY

Favorite Inspirational Artist: CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Favorite Gospel Artist: KANYE WEST

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: MARSHMELLO

Collaboration of the Year: DOJA CAT ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Favorite Trending Song: MEGAN THEE STALLION, "Body"

ALBUM AWARDS

Favorite Country Album: GABBY BARRETT, “Goldmine”

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: MEGAN THEE STALLION, “Good News”

Favorite R&B Album: DOJA CAT, “Planet Her”

Favorite Pop Album: TAYLOR SWIFT, 'evermore"

Favorite Latin Album: BAD BUNNY, "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo"

SONG AWARDS

Favorite Pop Song: BTS, "Butter"

Favorite Music Video: LIL NAS X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Favorite Country Song: GABBY BARRETT, “The Good Ones”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B, "Up"

Favorite R&B Song: SILK SONIC,“Leave The Door Open”

