Saga Communications Supports Foodbanks

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock WNOR (FM99) and Classic Rock WAFX (106.9 THE FOX)/NORFOLK, VA, will serve over 840,000 meals thanks to donations made at the 25th annual MAYFLOWER MARATHON FOOD DRIVE, which benefits local foodbanks.

Operations Manager MIKE BECK noted, "Thanks to the support of our generous listeners and client partners, the shelves at the FOODBANK are overflowing with much needed donations. We are proud to support the FOODBANKS in their mission and we thank everyone for helping feed HAMPTON ROADS!"





