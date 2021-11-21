WARM & Fuzzy

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP AC WRMM (WARM 101.3/ROCHESTER rolled into CHRISTMAS music on FRIDAY (11/120) with help from the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, who flipped the switch.

The station then unveiled a special gift for listeners, giving away tickets to see TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA hourly. In addition to playing all the holiday classics, the station is gearing up for their CHRISTMAS CASH STASH contest, where someone will win $3000.

For a complete list of stations airing all-CHRISTMAS music, click here.

