-
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Helps WRMM (Warm 101.3)/Rochester Light The Yule Log
by Tom Cunningham
November 22, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP AC WRMM (WARM 101.3/ROCHESTER rolled into CHRISTMAS music on FRIDAY (11/120) with help from the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, who flipped the switch.
The station then unveiled a special gift for listeners, giving away tickets to see TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA hourly. In addition to playing all the holiday classics, the station is gearing up for their CHRISTMAS CASH STASH contest, where someone will win $3000.
For a complete list of stations airing all-CHRISTMAS music, click here.