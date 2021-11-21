BTS: Winning Big At AMAs (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

SOUTH KOREAN K-Pop icons BTS took home three AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS at last night's 49th annual AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS at L.A.’s MICROSOFT THEATER, hosted by CARDI B, a winner herself for "Up," named FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG. For a complete list of winners, see previous ALL ACCESS story here.

BTS won ARTIST OF THE YEAR, FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP and FAVORITE POP SONG for "Butter." SILK SONIC – the group formed by BRUNO MARS and ANDERSON .PAAK – opened the show with "Smokin Out The Window," winning FAVORITE R&B SONG for their hit, "Leave The Door Open."

OLIVIA RODRIGO, who won for BEST NEW ARTIST, had the most nominations, with seven, followed by THE WEEKND with six, and BAD BUNNY, DOJA CAT and GIVEON with five apiece.

DOJA CAT also took home three awards, including FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST, FAVORITE R&B ALBUM (“Planet Her”) and COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR (“Kiss Me More” with SZA)

ED SHEERAN and TAYLOR SWIFT were named FAVORITE MALE and FEMALE POP ARTIST, respectively, with SWIFT breaking her own record by winning a seventh time in the category, then winning FAVORITE POP ALBUM for "evermore," adding to her all-time win total at the AMAs with 34. GABBY BARRETT earned her first-ever AMA, sweeping both of her categories, FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM (“Goldmine”) and FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG (“The Good Ones”).

Other performers included BTS (“Butter”), COLDPLAY & BTS (“My Universe”), OLIVIA RODRIGO ("Traitor"), BAD BUNNY/TAINY/JULIETA VENEGAS (“Lo Siento BB:/”), NEW EDITION/NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK (Greatest Hits medley), JASON ALDEAN & CARRIE UNDERWOOD (“If I Didn’t Love You”), KANE BROWN (“One Mississippi”), DIPLO, MANESKIN (“Beggin’), MICKEY GUYTON (“All American”), TYLER, THE CREATOR ("Massa"), WALKER HAYES (“Fancy Like”), ZOE WEES (“Girls Like Us”), CHLOE (“Have Mercy”) and JENNIFER LOPEZ (“On My Way”).

MEGAN THEE STALLION had to pull out of the lineup at the last minute “due to an unexpected personal matter.”

