Sold

ATW MEDIA, LLC is selling Sports KYZS-A (ESPN EAST TEXAS)/TYLER, TX and ATW CREATIVE SERVICES, INC. is selling K239CB/TYLER, TX to CHALK HILL COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $100,000 and $62,500, respectively.

In other filings with the FCC, two companies filed STA requests, JODESHA BROADCASTING, INC. (K278CU/ABERDEEN, WA, use of existing antenna of booster KJET-FM1 while damage to licensed antenna from falling tree is repaired) and MATADORS, LLC (WQMS-A/QUITMAN, MS, reduced power from temporary facility to get station back on the air after losing its antenna site).

LEGEND COMMUNICATIONS OF WYOMING, LLC has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for K225CO/GREYBULL, WY while it awaits delivery and installation of new STL system.

The FCC granted a pair of STAs, one to BUFFALO BROADCASTING, LLC for a temporary site for KHWA/WEED, CA and another to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION to allow K283CB/HOBBS, NM to operate from coordinates at variance from the licensed coordinates while an application to correct the information pends.

INTERNATIONAL AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS' licenses for KTHO-A and K241BK/SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA have expired and have been deleted. The Commission said in a letter dismissing the licensee's renewal application that it had information that the stations had been off the air or operating with unauthorized facilities since 2018.

MILLER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. turned in the license for WDKD-A/KINGSTREE, SC as of DECEMBER 16th. The letter surrendering the license said that the station would cease operation as of that date "and will not resume operations."

And the license for WZSK-A/EVERETT, PA has been deleted after NEW MILLENNIUM COMMUNICATIONS GROUP, INC. owner SHANE S. IMLER told the Commission in JULY, responding to the FCC's notice of the station being off the air, that the station "has been up and down since the pandemic. Are (sic) advertising fell off a cliff and I have been doing everything to keep operations stable.... I have kept WSKE in full operation but have failed to keep consistent on the WZSK due to financial issues..... I do not have representation and cannot afford it. Please consider the circumstances: I am at the mercy of your organization to stay afloat."

