Cárdenas (Photo: Bryant Steven Salazar)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC's U.S. Latin division has signed a new exclusive administration publishing deal with Columbian DJ/producer VÍCTOR CÁRDENAS.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC U.S. & LATIN AMERICA VP/A&R LAZARO HERNANDEZ commented, "It’s been incredible to see the explosive success that VÍCTOR has had so early on in his career. He's a trendsetter whose sound and style are infectious and have taken the world by storm. This is just the beginning and we’re excited to go on this journey with him."

CÁRDENAS, who teamed with FARRUKO on the hit "Pepas," added, "I am excited to have signed with WARNER CHAPPELL. I know we will accomplish great things and take electronic music to another level."

