Dunaway

RAY DUNAWAY has announced that he will retire from mornings at AUDACY News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD as of DECEMBER 24th. DUNAWAY joined WTIC in 1992 from KMBZ-A/KANSAS CITY. Co-host BRIAN SHACTMAN will move into the solo morning hosting slot on JANUARY 3rd, joined by news anchor AARON KUPEC, weather forecaster BOB COX, traffic reporter MARK CHRISTOPHER, and sports anchor MATT SIROIS.

“It’s been a long, wonderful run, but having hosted morning shows since 1980, the time has come to sleep in (at least I hope I can),” said DUNAWAY. “I want to thank you for listening since 1992 here at WTIC. You are truly wonderful people, as are the staff here at AUDACY. I can honestly say these friends are the best I’ve ever worked with.”

“We want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to RAY DUNAWAY, who has dedicated almost 30 years of his career to 1080 NEWS TALK WTIC,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STEPHANIE PERL. “RAY is known as the morning man, and his iconic personality is synonymous with our station. In addition, he had a significant impact over these past 29 years with AUDACY and the larger CONNECTICUT community. RAY is a true broadcaster and we will miss him greatly. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“It goes without saying that RAY has been an important part of WTIC, and more importantly, our community,” said OM STEVE SALHANY. “While I am sure he’s going to enjoy sleeping in, he will be greatly missed.”

