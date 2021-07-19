-
Luke Combs Is #1 With 'Cold As You'
by Laura Moxley
November 22, 2021 at 8:08 AM (PT)
Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his single, "Cold As You," which jumps up from #4.
Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY and Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI; SMN Specialist/Promotion & Artist Development PAUL GROSSER, and COLUMBIA Mgr./Content and National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER.