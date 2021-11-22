(L-R) Gray & Green

Some cool news out of the GREAT LAKES region today. JACKIE BLANKENSHIP, known as JACKIE GREEN to listeners of CUMULUS Top 40 WHTS (105.3 HOT-FM)/GRAND RAPIDS was crowned MRS. AMERICA 2022!

GREEN joined the station for afternoons from FOX affiliate WXMI-TV in 2016, and in 2019, was teamed with RACHAEL GRAY as co-host of WEST MICHIGAN's first all female morning show, THE GRAY & GREEN SHOW.

The ceremony took place in LAS VEGAS over the weekend, emceed by fellow radio broadcaster - and morning host for AUDACY Top 40 KLUC (98.5 KLUC)/LAS VEGAS - CHET BUCHANAN. Watch for GREEN to compete in the MRS. AMERICA WORLD PAGEANT in 2022.

