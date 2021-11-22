Bopper Launches Mobile App

Music licensing platform BOPPER has released a fully featured mobile web version, allowing on-the-move users to do everything sync-related from their phones. Music supervisors can now save their license searches between mobile and desktops, On-the-go marketers can quickly purchase time-sensitive pre-cleared licenses, and customers can explore new music collections from Bopper emails right from their phone.

With BOPPER Mobile, users can conduct AI-driven searches, get instant custom quotes, access custom playlists, listen to all tracks, configure licenses, and instantly execute a transaction, all in the palm of their hands. The transaction can be finalized in seconds on the platform; no need to lose time in negotiation or track clearance. BOPPER users can also save searches between desktop or Bopper Mobile platforms for a seamless user experience. Customer data shows 30% of Bopper’s user traffic comes through mobile devices.

BOPPER CEO GABRIEL BOUCHARD said, “Mobile optimization is the latest development in our commitment to empowering our users and clients and giving them more functionality to streamline the music licensing process. Our purpose is to make licensing indie music safer, faster, and easier for all parties. This is another step forward in that mission.”

« see more Net News