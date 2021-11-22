New Name, New Logo

LAZER BROADCASTING has rebranded to LAZER MEDIA. The change is effective immediately. The company unveiled its new logo and name change at a recent presentation held in BEVERLY HILLS, CA. LAZER MEDIA owns and operates 40 Spanish-language radio stations across 20 markets in CALIFORNIA and RENO, NV. The four formats consist of two networks, Regional Mexican flagship station format “Radio Lazer,” and Spanish Adult Hits format, “La Mejor” as well as “Latino” (Spanish Adult Contemporary) and “La Mexicana“ (Ranchera).

Pres. & CEO ALFREDO PLASCENCIA said, “We are grateful to have been in business over the last 30 years. During this time, we’ve continued to adapt our products to our listeners’ habits, and we will continue to evolve to meet their needs. This new name will better reflect the products and services that we provide for both the consumer and our clients."

CRO GERARDO MARTINEZ added, “The innovative chapter for LAZER MEDIA is focused on providing multiple touch points to our community through radio, digital and experiential. Through the LAZER MEDIA ecosystem, our business partners can count on customized 360 marketing campaigns that provide several connections in one or more markets across the Golden State and RENO, NV, to reach the Hispanic consumer where they are.”





