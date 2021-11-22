Swindell and Wilson

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WMN's COLE SWINDELL and BROKEN BOW RECORDS' LAINEY WILSON for earning 89 MEDIABASE adds with their new single, "Never Say Never," making it this week's most added song at Country radio.

Kudos to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Radio & Streaming KRISTEN WILLIAMS, VP/Radio & Streaming TOM MARTENS, VP/Radio & Streaming, Marketing CHAD SCHULTZ, National Dir./Radio & Streaming JAMES MARSH and WMN National Dir./Radio & Streaming ANNA CAGE, as well as Radio & Streaming Regional Mgrs. BRIDGET HERRMANN, LOU RAMIREZ, MARK NIEDERHAUSER and JUSTIN NEWELL and Coord./Radio & Streaming KATI SALVERSON.

Kudos as well to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; BROKEN BOW RECORDS VP/Promotion LEE ADAMS and VP/Promotion SHELLEY HARGIS GAINES; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; BROKEN BOW RECORDS Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LAYNA BUNT, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion DAWN FERRIS, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SCOTTY O'BRIEN and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

