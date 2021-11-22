Community Support

Every year SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WRSI (THE RIVER)/NORTHAMPTON, MA’S morning personality MONTE BELMONTE marches out in the cold to raise money that can be translated into food to help feed those in need.

On November 22nd and 23rd, BELMONTE is taking his annual march against hunger through the PIONEER VALLEY during his MONTE’S MARCH event. He, along with Congressman JIM MCGOVERN, are pushing a shopping cart 43 miles from SPRINGFIELD to GREENFIELD to raise awareness and funds for food insecurity.

The target this year is $500,000. The money raised benefits THE FOOD BANK OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS.

