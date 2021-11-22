2022 Grammy Nominees Announced

The nominations for the 2022 64th GRAMMY AWARDS will be announced this morning (11/23) at 9a (PT)/12m (ET), virtually from the GRAMMY MUSEUM, which can be livestreamed at live.grammy.com.

NATE BARGATZE, JON BATISTE, BTS, GAYLE KING, MANESKIN, TAYLA PARX, CARLY PEARCE and more will join RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON and Board Of Trustees Chair TAMMY HURT "to celebrate this year's nominees."

The event itself returns to L.A.'s STAPLES (now CRYPTO.COM ARENA) CENTER on MONDAY, JANUARY 31st on CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, with livestreaming and on-demand viewing at PARAMOUNT+, starting at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) until 11:30p (ET)/8:30p (PT).

The eligible nominees must have had a release between SEPTEMBER 1st, 2020 and SEPTEMBER 30th, 2021. First-round voting took place between OCTOBER 22nd and NOVEMBER 5th.

After the nominees are announced, Final-Round Voting will take place DECEMBER 6th through JANUARY 5th (2022).

Key GRAMMY Week events will be announced closer to the 64th GRAMMY Awards.

