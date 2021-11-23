Tangney

TOM TANGNEY, co-host of the "TOM & CURLEY SHOW" on BONNEVILLE News-Talk KIRO-F/SEATTLE, has announced his retirement, effective DECEMBER 1st. TANGNEY co-hosts the afternoon show with JOHN CURLEY and reviews movies for the station; he has been with KIRO for 27 years in various on-air capacities.

“This is the greatest job,” said TANGNEY on MONDAY's show (11/22). “I just realized, at the age of 67 I’ve got other things I still want to do — there are just fascinating things in the world." He added that he is looking forward to traveling, reading, and studying.

The station will shortly announce its plans for afternoons in light of TANGNEY's departure

